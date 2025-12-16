Qualcomm acquires Ventana Micro Systems

The acquisition integrates Ventana’s expertise in RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA) development into Qualcomm’s CPU engineering efforts. The Ventana team will complement Qualcomm’s ongoing R&D in both RISC-V and its proprietary Oryon CPU.

“At Qualcomm, we are committed to shaping the future of intelligent computing. We believe the RISC-V instruction set architecture has the potential to advance the frontier on CPU technology, enabling innovation across products. The acquisition of Ventana Micro Systems marks a pivotal step in our journey to deliver industry-leading RISC-V based CPU technology across products,” said Durga Malladi, executive vice president and general manager, technology planning, edge solutions and datacenter, Qualcomm Technologies in a press release.

Balaji Baktha, CEO of Ventana Micro Systems, said the team is “thrilled to join Qualcomm and contribute our RISC-V expertise in the development of Qualcomm’s leading Oryon CPU technology,” adding that the acquisition opens a new chapter for Ventana in pushing energy-efficient, high-performance computing for next-generation products.

The move underscores Qualcomm’s commitment to the RISC-V ecosystem, aiming to enhance CPU design capabilities and accelerate innovation in AI and other high-performance computing applications.