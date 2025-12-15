Nauticus partners with FET to expand subsea autonomy

US company Nauticus Robotics has announced the signing of a Manufacturing and Sales Agreement with Forum Energy Technologies (FET), a Texas-based provider of high-performance subsea and energy technology solutions, including work-class and observation class remotely operated vehicles.

Under the agreement, FET will lead the commercialization, manufacturing and distribution of Nauticus’ Olympic Arm electric manipulator system, while Nauticus continues to advance the robotics, autonomy and intelligent control technologies that underpin next-generation subsea manipulation, according to a media release.

The agreement brings together Nauticus’ innovations in intelligent manipulation and subsea autonomy with FET’s manufacturing capability and reputation for delivering robust, field-ready and innovative equipment, the media release said.

“This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing subsea operations through all-electric technologies,” said Neal Lux, CEO of FET. “With our shared development of the Olympic Arm, we are expanding industry access to high-performance electric manipulation systems that improve reliability, reduce maintenance, and create a foundation for future intelligent control.”

The Nauticus ToolKITT autonomy platform — Nauticus’ intelligent control software for underwater operations — successfully completed a commercial project on a Forum ROV off the US Gulf Coast in mid-October 2025. Building on this success, Nauticus is continuing to develop manipulator autonomy capabilities within Nauticus ToolKITT, including perception-assisted control, dexterous manipulation behaviors, and supervised autonomous manipulation, the media release said.