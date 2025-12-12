The invisible workhorse of technology: Inside the CPU

Branch Education is once again providing a detailed exploration of how CPUs function and why they are so critical to modern technology – given that they practically run the modern world.

The video breaks down the inner workings of CPUs, showing how tens of billions of transistors are combined into billions of logic gates. These structures enable CPUs to perform complex calculations, move data, and execute instructions – tasks that make digital devices operate efficiently. Rather than simply performing arithmetic, modern CPUs act as sophisticated “instruction-crunching and data-moving” machines.