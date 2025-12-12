Samsung, KT Corporation validate AI-RAN on commercial networks

Samsung Electronics and South Korea’s KT Corporation (KT) announced they have successfully validated AI-based radio access network (AI-RAN) optimization technology on KT’s commercial network, confirming that stable, uninterrupted service can be delivered across a range of real-world environments.

Following simulation-based verification completed in June, this marks the first successful demonstration of the technology on a live commercial network, Samsung said in a press release.

The AI-RAN optimization technology verified by the two companies automatically applies optimal configurations for each user — rather than for the network as a whole — based on real-time wireless conditions. The system leverages AI to learn from issues tied to a user’s movement paths and usage patterns, identifying recurring trends to predict potential problems. By proactively preventing disruptions, the technology helps users avoid the connectivity issues they experienced in the past, the press release said.

Moving forward, the two companies plan to expand validation across additional commercial networks and further advance 6G technology.

“This is a major milestone that shows how AI can improve user experience on real-world commercial networks,” said JinGuk Jeong, Executive Vice President and Head of the Advanced Communications Research Center, Samsung Research at Samsung Electronics. “Through close collaboration with KT, we will continue shaping and validating the next generation of AI-driven communication technologies.”