Qolab secures strategic investment from Western Digital

Qolab, a US-based quantum computing hardware firm, has announced a strategic investment from Western Digital. The partnership combines Western Digital’s expertise in materials science, precision manufacturing and nanofabrication with Qolab’s approach to quantum hardware design.

Together, the companies aim to advance next-generation nanofabrication processes that improve qubit performance, reliability and scalability, paving the way for practical quantum systems that bridge scientific research and real-world application, according to a media release.

“Our collaboration represents a critical step in translating quantum computing from scientific research into scalable production,” said Alan Ho, CEO of Qolab. “By combining Western Digital’s engineering and nanofabrication expertise with our advancements in superconducting qubits, we aim to build the foundation for reliable, high-performance quantum computing systems that can scale to real-world applications.”