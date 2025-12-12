Kongsberg teams up with Helsing to boost European space capability

Norwegian firm Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and German defence technology company Helsing have signed a teaming agreement to accelerate the realisation of critical European space capabilities.

The companies aim to deploy a sovereign, space-based intelligence, surveillance, and targeting (IST) constellation with an interconnected comms layer for Europe by 2029, according to a media release.

This Norwegian-German initiative is a direct response to Europe’s need for greater deterrence and addresses the strategic importance of space-based intelligence, a key lesson from recent geopolitical events. The collaboration aligns with Germany’s significant defence space initiative and builds on a history of defence cooperation between the two nations.

Kongsberg and Helsing, both with operational experience in Ukraine, will combine Kongsberg’s satellites with Helsing’s AI-driven software capabilities to fuse multiple data modalities such as synthetic aperture radar (SAR), electro-optical (EO), and radio frequency (RF) for satellite image analysis. Helsing has proven on-board AI algorithms deployed in orbit for data analysis.

Hensoldt, a German company, will contribute its SAR radar, EO/IR (Electro-Optical/Infrared) and EW (Electronic Warfare) sensors.

European space company Isar Aerospace, with its launch complex at Andøya Space in Norway, is the preferred launch partner for this Norwegian-German initiative, the media release said.

This comprehensive approach, from sensor and satellite production to launch, will include establishing local production facilities in Germany to create a self-reliant European defence capability, the media release said.

“Sovereign monitoring, intelligence, and targeting are fundamental to credible deterrence. Communication, oversight and connectivity are key to operate defence assets effectively, and Europe needs full control over these capabilities,” Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, said. “Germany and Norway together possess world-class space and defence industries, and by combining our strengths, we can field the required sovereign capabilities by 2029.”

“The war in Ukraine demonstrates that most reliable targeting begins in space. Space-based ISR is the most reliable, all-weather source for persistent intelligence as we have demonstrated with our satellite data analysis algorithms already being used in Ukraine,” Gundbert Scherf, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Helsing, said. “Together with Kongsberg, we will provide crucial integrated space defence systems to ensure Europe wins the fight for sovereignty.”