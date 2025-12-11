MediSensonic: Microwave technologies in medicine and defence

In a conversation with Evertiq, Michał Janasik, Chief Commercialisation Officer at MediSensonic, explains why the company broadened its strategy, how its systems work, and what it needs to accelerate commercialisation.

Medicine was safe. Defence closed the door

For many years, MediSensonic developed microwave technologies for medical applications. Not because defence was technologically unfamiliar, but because it was difficult to pursue from a public relations and financing standpoint.

“We have been developing microwave technologies for years and applying them primarily in medtech,” says Michał Janasik. “Just two years ago, or even last year, when we applied for European funding, the first question would be: ‘Are you involved in the defence market?’ If the answer was yes, the company was immediately excluded from the competition.”

This challenge pushed defence projects into the background. From the very beginning, MediSensonic has worked closely with the Military University of Technology and has strong competencies in military-related technologies, but developing them openly remained difficult because securing public funds was nearly impossible. This began to change after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the broad redefinition of European security policy.

“When it became clear that Russia’s aggression would not stop at Ukraine, the entire European Union started reshaping its defence strategy,” explains Janasik. “The process accelerated when Donald Trump stated that the United States would no longer act as the world’s policeman. In a short period, Europe unlocked large funding streams to develop its own defence technologies.”

In this context, returning to the company’s technological DNA became a natural decision. The engineering team originates from military institutions, with a strong role played by the Military University of Technology. Microwave systems were initially developed for reconnaissance and defence applications. Later, due to European funding priorities, MediSensonic applied its microwave expertise mainly to medtech. Now, the same competencies are being shifted back toward dual-use and defence systems.

“Our advantage over many companies now entering the defence market is time,” notes Janasik. “A number of firms recently sensed opportunity in defence and are only now trying to position themselves. We have been developing these technologies for years and successfully delivering projects for the Ministry of Defence. We are several steps ahead technologically and operationally.”

Microwaves: from inside the human body to a drone on the horizon

What can be transferred from medicine to defence? The answer is simple – the physics of microwaves.

“A microwave is essentially a very fast disturbance of the electromagnetic environment, measured in gigahertz,” explains Janasik. “If we use it for electronic reconnaissance, we obtain a technology related to radar systems, but different from classical approaches.”

In medical applications, MediSensonic uses extremely sensitive receivers that detect microwaves emitted by the human body, for example to non-invasively assess glucose levels based on the electromagnetic ‘noise’ of tissues.

“The same way we can extract extremely weak signals from inside the human body, we can detect a small and distant drone in the sky,” says Janasik. “We simply transferred the ability to recognise subtle signals at short distance to much larger, kilometre-scale ranges. The signals are stronger there, but from the perspective of detection the challenge is similar.”

MediSensonic focuses on microwaves also because they are significantly less sensitive to weather conditions than laser or optical systems. Rain, fog or snow can reduce laser effectiveness by an order of magnitude; microwaves maintain stable operating parameters.

“In Poland, where the weather rarely delights anyone, the advantage of microwaves over lasers or optics is clear,” notes Janasik with a smile.

Protektor: a microwave cannon against drones

One of MediSensonic’s most distinctive defence projects is Protektor – a microwave cannon designed to neutralise drones. Instead of firing projectiles, Protektor emits a high-power microwave pulse that disables the electronics of hostile platforms.

“You can compare such a system to a laser: it does not fire a physical projectile, it does not consume ammunition, it simply emits energy,” explains Janasik. “The difference is that in our case the source is a microwave rather than light. This makes the system effective even in difficult weather conditions.”

From a development standpoint, the project has cleared its most demanding phase.

“The research and development stage is complete. Now it is pure engineering,” says Janasik. “We have a detailed system concept, a preliminary design, selected and specified components, and an overall system model. What remains is integration and optimisation. With some buffer time, we estimate that this phase will take about a year.”

Component selection is a key feature of the company’s approach. MediSensonic intentionally uses parts manufactured in Poland or across Europe, which significantly reduces dependence on supply chains routed through China and other unstable regions.

“In defence projects, the ability to scale production locally and without logistical risk is critical,” stresses Janasik. “If a customer needs more units, we cannot wait months for a single component shipped from the other side of the world. That is why we favour parts that are available locally and can be manufactured or assembled within our region.”

Protektor also solves an economic problem. Today, inexpensive drones are often intercepted using extremely expensive anti-aircraft missiles, creating a dramatic cost asymmetry.

“Firing a missile worth hundreds of thousands of złoty at a cheap drone is essentially like shooting diamonds,” explains Janasik. “In the case of Protektor, a single ‘shot’ costs pennies. That completely changes the logic of the battlefield.”

PDFD MUFCA: a passive ear in the K-band

Another core technology is MUFCA – a microwave antenna-shaping system. Officially, it is a Passive Direction Finding Device operating in the K-band, approximately 18–26 GHz.

“It is a passive device for determining the direction from which an object is approaching – a drone, aircraft, vessel, or even something moving under the ground,” says Janasik. “In certain configurations, microwaves penetrate obstacles such as walls or soil extremely well. Water can be more difficult, but even there the system can be used.”

MUFCA operates differently than classical radar. It does not transmit pulses; it strictly receives signals emitted by the environment and by nearby objects. For that reason, it is significantly more difficult to detect or destroy.

“A traditional radar transmits impulses, so it is effectively waving at the opponent: ‘Hello, here I am!’,” explains Janasik. “A passive system sits silently like a well-camouflaged sniper. It does not emit, it does not reveal itself, and it continuously listens.”

MUFCA fits naturally into the concept of layered defence. The passive device indicates the direction of an incoming target. Based on this information, a high-precision radar and an appropriate effector – such as a microwave cannon – can be briefly activated only where it is needed. Active systems work for a shorter time, are harder to detect, and consume less energy.

“If we add a second Butler matrix developed by MediSensonic and orient its antenna array vertically, we can indicate not only direction but a specific point in the sky,” adds Janasik. “In practice, however, direction alone is often enough to activate the next levels of the defence system with high efficiency.”

Software plays a central role: libraries of microwave signatures of various objects and AI-based classification algorithms (neural networks) determine whether the system is observing a drone, helicopter, aircraft, bird or, for example, a herd of boars.

SZUTR: a noise radar shield that blends into the environment

Perhaps the most futuristic solution developed by MediSensonic is SZUTR – a noise-based radar shield. It transmits a signal that closely mimics the natural electromagnetic noise of the environment, making it indistinguishable from ambient background.

“It is a technology that, frankly, borders on genius. It is easier for me to say this because I was not the one who invented it,” laughs Janasik. “The device emits a very weak, random analogue electromagnetic noise and precisely remembers the pattern it transmitted earlier.”

The natural environment produces noise as well: rocks, trees and soil emit electromagnetic radiation depending on how much solar energy they have accumulated. Electronics also produce background noise – the same ‘snow’ many people remember from old analogue televisions when unplugged from an antenna. SZUTR blends into this environment without standing out in strength or spectral profile.

“Enemy listening systems simply register ‘noise’, without recognising it as anything unusual,” explains Janasik. “Meanwhile, our device remembers exactly which noise pattern it sent. If that signal is reflected and returns, we can determine that there is an object at a specific distance and whether it is stationary or moving.”

This makes it possible to detect objects invisible to thermal systems, such as snipers or special-operations personnel wearing thermal cloaking gear.

“The noise radar shield effectively overcomes the limitations of thermal signature detection,” emphasises Janasik. “Such objects remain visible to us as clearly as day.”

The technology has already passed field trials.

“A system demonstrator was tested at a military range. It detected an RPG projectile travelling at about 300 metres per second, aimed at it and enabled its interception by an effector,” reports Janasik. “We are now working on detecting slower and smaller objects with the same precision, while avoiding false positives such as confusing people with wild animals.”

Once again, the key lies in combining microwave physics with advanced signal processing and AI.

From diabetes to critical infrastructure

Although MediSensonic is now strongly focused on defence projects, medical solutions remain an important part of the company’s portfolio. The company continues to develop non-invasive glucose monitoring technologies based on microwaves emitted by the human body.

“If, as current forecasts suggest, around 15% of the global population will be affected by diabetes in the coming years, we are talking about a market of enormous scale,” notes Janasik. “We are able to measure glucose levels without breaking the skin. Today, a patient must prick themselves or wear a sensor that needs to be replaced every two weeks. Our device can significantly ease daily life for people living with diabetes.”

Additional niches include dental solutions based on microwaves, developed in parallel.

At the same time, defence and the protection of critical infrastructure appear to be the fastest-growing markets. This includes not only the military but a broad range of civilian facilities: hospitals, schools, administrative buildings, power plants and transmission lines, manufacturing sites, railways and logistics.

“In Poland we have 380 counties. Each of them has hospitals, schools, offices and infrastructure that must be protected,” points out Janasik. “Add to this vehicles, ammunition transport, trains and trucks. When we think about protection against drones, the volumes are significant.”

What distinguishes MediSensonic’s technology is that it is non-kinetic – it does not fire projectiles; it emits pure energy.

“Arming every rooftop with kinetic weapons would not only be enormously expensive, but also dangerous,” stresses Janasik. “There is always a risk that such systems could be taken over and used against civilians. Non-kinetic effectors, which do not harm people, are far safer and at the same time can effectively neutralise hostile electronics.”

What does MediSensonic need most?

At the end of the conversation, we ask what MediSensonic needs most to accelerate commercialisation: partners, defence integrators, exports or capital?

“Capital!” answers Janasik without hesitation. “All of these things can be done with a team of 50 engineers, but they can also be done with a team of 500. Poland has enormous engineering potential – we simply need the resources to employ these people.”

MediSensonic is especially interested in specialists from the automotive sector, which in Europe faces strong competitive pressure – both in cost structure and in subsidised pricing from China.

“We have many highly skilled engineers with automotive experience,” says Janasik. “This sector is now under pricing pressure and undergoing structural change, and many specialists are looking for new directions. After short training they can deliver defence projects at the highest level. With sufficient capital we could hire them faster and build a team that matches the scale of our ambitions.”

MediSensonic also observes rising interest from defence integrators and entities managing critical infrastructure, both in Poland and abroad. Here, the ability to scale – from field demonstrators to serial production – will be essential.

“We have roughly a 30-year gap to close in Polish defence technologies,” says Janasik. “Right now, we can see a tsunami of funding directed at catching up. If we combine this with technologies that are effective, scalable and ethical – serving defence rather than aggression – we get a massive market, but also a significant responsibility. Someone has to do the work.”

MediSensonic intends to be one of the companies filling that gap – relying on microwaves, on medical and military expertise, and on the conviction that affordable, non-kinetic defence systems will be one of the pillars of security in Central Europe in the years ahead.