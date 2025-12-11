Empower Semiconductor opens US HQ and Munich R&D centre

The expansion follows the company’s Series D financing round and is intended to increase engineering capacity to meet rising AI and hyperscaler customer

The new Milpitas headquarters will support growth across R&D, applications, product engineering, and reliability teams, enabling faster development of Empower’s next-generation vertical power-delivery platforms. The Munich office will serve as a regional innovation hub for the company’s European operations.

“The successful introduction of our industry-leading AI vertical power platform, known as Crescendo, has necessitated the scaling up of our engineering and manufacturing capacity,” said Tim Phillips, founder & CEO of Empower Semiconductor, in a press release. “We’re now in a position to both accelerate our roadmap and provide the expansive capacity our customers demand.”

Trey Roessig, CTO and senior vice president of engineering, added that the expansion will shorten development cycles and broaden the company’s portfolio, providing “the breakthrough innovations the AI industry has been asking for.”

The expansion represents a key step in Empower Semiconductor’s global growth strategy and its work on high-density, high-bandwidth power solutions for AI and high-performance computing architectures.