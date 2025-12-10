HCLTech partners with Dolphin to develop energy-efficient chips

India’s HCLTech has announced a strategic partnership with French company Dolphin Semiconductor to co-develop energy-efficient chips. This collaboration is designed to help enterprises address growing demands for energy efficiency and high performance, according to a media release.

Leveraging its engineering expertise in system-on-chip (SoC) architecture, design and development, HCLTech will embed Dolphin’s specialized low-power IP into its silicon design workflows.

“By partnering with HCLTech, we will be able to extend the reach of our low-power IP to more applications and customers than ever before,” said Pierre-Marie Dell’Accio, Executive VP Engineering of Dolphin Semiconductor. “This partnership will help us push the boundaries of energy-efficient computing — whether it is for IoT devices or datacenter ecosystems.”

“As AI workloads surge, data grows exponentially and sustainability becomes a top priority, our collaboration with Dolphin Semiconductor will empower our clients to lead with agility, high performance and a strong commitment to environmental responsibility,” said Hari Sadarahalli, CVP and Head of Engineering and R&D Services, HCLTech.

Headquartered in Noida, India, HCLTech is a global technology company, home to more than 226,600 people across 60 countries, delivering capabilities centered around AI, digital, engineering, cloud and software, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products, the media release said.

Headquartered in Meylan, Isère (France), Dolphin Semiconductor is a provider of semiconductor IP solutions, specializing in mixed signal IP design targeting markets such as Industrial, High-Performance Computing, Consumer Electronics, IoT and Automotive.