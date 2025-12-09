Trump approves limited Nvidia H200 AI chip exports to China

According to Reuters, the move appears to resolve an ongoing US policy debate. Officials have been weighing whether to maintain the global lead of American semiconductor companies by allowing limited exports to China or to continue restricting them for national security reasons.

Trump said he had informed Chinese President Xi Jinping of the decision, writing that Xi “responded positively.” The president added that the US Commerce Department is finalising the terms of the export framework and that similar provisions will apply to other US chipmakers, including AMD and Intel.

Reuters reported that a White House official confirmed the export fee would be set at 25%, higher than the 15% rate discussed in August. Trump said the policy would “protect National Security, create American Jobs, and keep America’s lead in AI.”

The H200 is Nvidia’s second-most advanced AI chip, behind its new Blackwell line. The decision does not include those more advanced products, nor the upcoming Rubin series, according to Trump's post.