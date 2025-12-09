Tata partners with Intel to advance silicon, compute ecosystem

India’s Tata Group and Intel Corporation have announced a strategic alliance to explore a collaboration focused on consumer and enterprise hardware enablement, and semiconductor and systems manufacturing to support India’s domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

As part of the MoU, Intel and Tata intend to explore manufacturing and packaging of Intel products for local markets at Tata Electronics’ upcoming Fab and OSAT facilities, as well as a collaboration for advanced packaging in India, Tata said in a press release.

In addition, Intel and Tata intend to explore the opportunity to rapidly scale tailored AI PC solutions for consumer and enterprise markets in India. This collaboration would leverage Intel’s AI compute reference designs, Tata Electronics’ Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) capabilities, and broad access to the Indian market through Tata Group companies.

“The Tata Group is deeply committed to developing a robust semiconductor industry in India. We are excited to collaborate with Intel, and this strategic alliance would accelerate our efforts,” N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons, said. “Together, we will drive an expanded technology ecosystem and deliver leading semiconductors and systems solutions, positioning us well to capture the large and growing AI opportunity.”

“Intel’s technology has driven decades of advancement in computing, and as we continue to innovate, our ambition is to broaden our reach, accelerate growth, and deliver even greater value to our customers,” Lip-Bu Tan, CEO, Intel Corporation, said. “We see this as a tremendous opportunity to collaborate with Tata to rapidly scale in one of the world’s fastest-growing compute markets, fuelled by rising PC demand and rapid AI adoption across India.”