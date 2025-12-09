Sivers Semiconductors partners with DigiKey

According to Sivers, the agreement marks a notable expansion of the company’s international reach. DigiKey will add Sivers’ full portfolio of evaluation kits to its distribution platform, enabling engineers and developers to more quickly test and prototype solutions in areas such as SATCOM, 5G and advanced wireless systems.

“This partnership marks an important step in expanding Sivers Semiconductors’ global visibility and market reach,” says Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director, Wireless Division at Sivers Semiconductors, in a press release. “By leveraging DigiKey’s worldwide distribution network, we are able to serve a broader range of customers, from early-stage startups to established global technology companies, while accelerating time-to-market for innovative wireless products.”

DigiKey said the collaboration strengthens its offering to customers seeking high-performance wireless technology.

“By adding Sivers Semiconductors’ mmWave and SATCOM solutions to our portfolio, we are helping our customers access industry-leading wireless evaluation kits and accelerate design cycles,” says Ken Paxton, Director of Advanced Semiconductor at DigiKey.

Sivers Wireless, a division of Sivers Semiconductors, develops millimeter-wave and RF solutions for SATCOM, defense, telecom and 5G applications. The company stated that the partnership supports its commitment to delivering energy-efficient beamforming and RFIC technologies for high-speed, low-latency connectivity.