Semiconductor equipment billings increased 11% YoY in 3Q25

The growth was driven by continued investments in advanced manufacturing technologies, notably in leading-edge logic, DRAM, and packaging solutions for AI computing. SEMI also noted a rise in equipment shipments to China, which contributed to the overall increase.

"Global semiconductor equipment billings year-to-date have reached nearly $100 billion – a record through three quarters – reflecting the industry's sustained momentum and commitment to invest in technology innovation," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO, in a press release. "Strong AI demand continues to drive spending in advanced logic and memory segments, as well as in packaging applications geared toward energy efficiency."