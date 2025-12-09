© ASML
Semiconductor equipment market revenue by region
(in USD billions)
Semiconductor equipment billings increased 11% YoY in 3Q25
Global semiconductor equipment billings rose 11% year-on-year to 33.66 billion US dollars in the third quarter of 2025, according to the latest Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) report from SEMI. Compared with the previous quarter, billings increased by 2%.
The growth was driven by continued investments in advanced manufacturing technologies, notably in leading-edge logic, DRAM, and packaging solutions for AI computing. SEMI also noted a rise in equipment shipments to China, which contributed to the overall increase.
"Global semiconductor equipment billings year-to-date have reached nearly $100 billion – a record through three quarters – reflecting the industry's sustained momentum and commitment to invest in technology innovation," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO, in a press release. "Strong AI demand continues to drive spending in advanced logic and memory segments, as well as in packaging applications geared toward energy efficiency."
|Region
|3Q25
|2Q25
|3Q24
|3Q (QoQ)
|3Q (YoY)
|China
|$14.56
|$11.36
|$12.29
|28%
|13%
|Taiwan
|$8.21
|$8.77
|$4.69
|-6%
|75%
|South Korea
|$5.07
|$5.91
|$4.52
|-14%
|12%
|North America
|$2.11
|$2.76
|$4.43
|-24%
|-52%
|Japan
|$1.83
|$2.68
|$1.74
|-32%
|5%
|Rest of the world
|$1.36
|$0.87
|$1.01
|56%
|34%
|Europe
|$0.52
|$0.72
|$1.05
|-28%
|-50%
|Total
|$33.66
|$33.07
|$30.38
|2%
|11%
(in USD billions)