Navitas, Cyient partner to boost GaN adoption in India

Under the agreement, the two companies will collaborate to develop GaN-based products, including digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, system modules, and design enablement platforms. The partnership targets high-voltage and high-power markets such as data centres, electric mobility, performance computing, and energy grid infrastructure.

The initiative also supports the Indian government’s “Make in India” program by building a local supply chain and manufacturing ecosystem for GaN components. According to the companies, the collaboration aims to enable faster development cycles and provide OEMs and design houses in India with locally sourced GaN solutions.

“This partnership represents a pivotal step in India’s semiconductor future in solving the complexities of power delivery at high voltages,” says Suman Narayan, CEO of Cyient Semiconductors, in a press release. “By combining Navitas’ proven GaN technology with Cyient Semi’s design, manufacturing, and supply-chain strengths, we’re creating a self-sustaining ecosystem that will accelerate the market adoption of GaN.”

Chris Allexandre, President and CEO of Navitas, added: “I believe the growth of GaN technology in India will exceed global trends, and Cyient Semiconductors is the perfect partner for Navitas to drive this revolution. Together, Navitas and Cyient will power India’s vision of innovation by India, for the world.”

The partnership will leverage Navitas’ existing GaN technologies alongside new products designed for India’s specific market needs. Cyient Semiconductors’ role will include developing a secure domestic supply chain and ecosystem to shorten time-to-market for regional developers and manufacturers.