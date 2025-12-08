Xing partners with Ideenion to advance EV tech in Europe

Taiwan’s Xing Mobility has entered a strategic partnership with Ideenion, a German automotive design and engineering company. The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce an immersive and integrated approach to battery system design, combining Xing Mobility’s immersion-cooled cell-to-pack (module-less) architecture with Ideenion’s end-to-end vehicle design and engineering.

Together, the companies will co-develop next-generation electrification solutions for high-performance and commercial vehicles, marine platforms, and energy storage systems, with a strong focus on the European market, according to a media release.

“Xing and Ideenion share the same passion for pushing boundaries,” said Royce YC Hong, Founder & CEO, Xing Mobility. “We’re bringing Europe’s automakers a truly immersive, integrated battery architecture — coolant is the bloodstream; the veins become the structure. Immersion isn’t just a cooling method; it’s a philosophy of integration that makes EVs lighter, safer, and faster to industrialize.”