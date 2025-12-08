Viam partners with Universal Robots on automation systems

Viam, a New York-based company, has announced a new partnership with Universal Robots, a Teradyne Robotics firm. Universal Robots’ UR Series collaborative robots (cobots) will be a flagship hardware partner as Viam expands its industrial robotic solutions.

Viam provides manufacturers with robotic solutions to advance production. Leveraging cobots from Universal Robots, Viam has developed an AI-powered robotic surfacing system that helps accelerate key manufacturing processes, reduce delays, and ensure consistency, Viam said.

“Viam’s intelligent software layer combined with Universal Robots’ cobots can enable rapid adoption of automation,” said Viam Founder and CEO Eliot Horowitz. “They are a true industry leader in robotic hardware and will help us to scale our solutions globally, both in the marine sector and in manufacturing broadly.”

In the marine sector, Viam’s AI-powered robotic block sanding solution enables consistent and efficient fiberglass sanding, helping major yacht manufacturers and boatbuilders use automation to streamline operations, the company said.

Paired with Universal Robots’ versatile range of robotic arms, the system can adapt to diverse component sizes across marine manufacturing, from smaller parts to larger hulls.

Viam’s adaptive automation solutions also extend to gelcoat and paint application, wood sanding, and polishing, all key processes in furniture, construction, and industrial manufacturing.

“We’re excited to partner with Viam,” says Jean-Pierre Hathout, President of Teradyne Robotics. “Viam’s AI-powered software opens new applications for our collaborative robots and sets the stage for rapid innovation in the marine sector and across industries in the years ahead.”

Teradyne Robotics, a division of Teradyne, includes Universal Robots and Mobile Industrial Robots.