ICEYE, Portuguese Air Force announce direct satellite procurement

Finnish company ICEYE and the Portuguese Air Force (Força Aérea Portuguesa) have announced the signing and entry into force of a contract for the direct procurement of a SAR satellite. This marks the first time the Portuguese Air Force will directly acquire a satellite, representing a significant milestone in Portugal’s national ISR defense capabilities from space.

Under the agreement, ICEYE will deliver a state-of-the-art SAR satellite to the Portuguese Air Force. ICEYE’s SAR technology provides unique advantages, including all-weather, day-and- night imaging and rapid revisit rates, ensuring persistent and reliable monitoring regardless of environmental conditions, according to a media release.

This acquisition will provide the Air Force with enhanced capabilities for persistent surveillance, situational awareness, and national security. It supports Portugal’s broader ambitions in space and defense modernization.

Direct satellite ownership will empower the Portuguese Air Force with full control and flexibility over data acquisition and mission planning, enabling rapid response to military missions, maritime security challenges, environmental monitoring, and the safeguarding of national interests, including the protection of Portugal’s Economic Exclusive Zone (EEZ) and natural resources, the media release said.

“This agreement represents a major step forward in strengthening Portugal’s sovereign space capabilities and demonstrates the Air Force’s commitment to innovation and operational excellence,” Jordi Laguarda, VP Missions Spain and Portugal, at ICEYE said. “We are proud to support the Portuguese Air Force as they advance their mission in the new space domain.”