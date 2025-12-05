SoftBank has completed its acquisition of Ampere

As a result, Ampere has become a wholly owned subsidiary of SoftBank Group (SBG). Ampere’s financial position and results of operations will now be included in SBG’s consolidated financial statements.

SoftBank states in a press release that the impact of the transaction on its consolidated financial results is currently under review.

It was back in March earlier this year that it became public that SoftBank sought to acquire the Silicon Valley start-up for USD 6.5 billion as the Japanese conglomerate continues its push to boost its AI portfolio.