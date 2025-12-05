SoftBank has completed its acquisition of Ampere
On November 25, Japanese SoftBank Group completed the acquisition of all equity interests in Ampere Computing, a US-based semiconductor design company.
As a result, Ampere has become a wholly owned subsidiary of SoftBank Group (SBG). Ampere’s financial position and results of operations will now be included in SBG’s consolidated financial statements.
SoftBank states in a press release that the impact of the transaction on its consolidated financial results is currently under review.
It was back in March earlier this year that it became public that SoftBank sought to acquire the Silicon Valley start-up for USD 6.5 billion as the Japanese conglomerate continues its push to boost its AI portfolio.
At the time of the original announcement, SoftBank Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said that "the future of artificial super intelligence requires breakthrough computing powerhe future of artificial super intelligence requires breakthrough computing power" and that "Ampere’s expertise in semiconductors and high-performance computing will help accelerate this vision, and deepens our commitment to AI innovation in the US.”