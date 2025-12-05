onsemi, Innoscience to accelerate rollout of GaN power devices

US semiconductor firm onsemi and China-based Innoscience have announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to evaluate opportunities to accelerate deployment of GaN power devices, starting with 40-200 V, and significantly broaden customer adoption.

The collaboration outlined in the MoU brings together onsemi’s expertise in integrated systems and packaging with Innoscience’s GaN technology and high-volume manufacturing to enable delivery of GaN products for industrial, automotive, telecom infrastructure, consumer and AI data center markets, onsemi said in a press release.

“As power demands rise across every sector, GaN offers higher efficiency, smaller size, and lower energy losses compared to other materials. Until now, in the low and medium voltage segments, cost and supply constraints have limited its widespread adoption,” said Antoine Jalabert, Vice President of Corporate Strategy, onsemi. “Through a collaboration with Innoscience, we expect to be able to access the industry’s largest GaN production footprint and quickly scale our GaN offerings for customers worldwide to enable broader adoption in mainstream power applications.”