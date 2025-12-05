Azad, Pratt & Whitney ink contract for aircraft engine components

India’s Azad Engineering has announced that it has signed a Master Terms Agreement and Purchase Agreement with Pratt & Whitney Canada Corporation for the development and manufacture of critical aircraft rotating engine components for strategic engine platforms.

“This collaboration further strengthens our manufacturing capabilities while aligning with national strategic priorities in the Aerospace and Defence sectors,” Azad said in a post on LinkedIn. “It builds on our existing partnerships with industry leaders further cementing our position as a trusted partner in mission-critical applications.”

While the Hyderabad-based company did not disclose the size of the contract or significant terms due to confidentiality, it confirmed that there is no shareholding involved between the parties and that the deal does not fall under related-party transactions, according to a report by CNBC TV 18.

In September, Azad Engineering signed a new long-term contract and price agreement with Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for the supply of highly engineered and complex rotating and stationary airfoils for advanced gas and thermal power turbine engines.