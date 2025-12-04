UMC, Polar Semiconductor ink to expand US onshore chip manufacturing

The proposed collaboration comes as demand increases for domestically manufactured chips serving industries such as automotive, data centres, consumer electronics, and aerospace and defence.

Under the MOU, the companies will identify specific devices for production at Polar Semiconductor's recently expanded 8-inch fabrication facility in Minnesota. The agreement would pair Polar’s US-based manufacturing operations with UMC's 8-inch process technologies and global customer network.

Both companies said the partnership is intended to strengthen supply chain resilience as geopolitical pressures drive manufacturers to diversify sourcing. Increased US output of power and sensor semiconductors is expected to be a focus, particularly for applications in electric vehicles, industrial automation, grid infrastructure, and data center systems.

“This partnership is aligned with Polar’s strategy to meet the growing demand for domestic manufacturing, including the need to onshore semiconductor solutions from U.S. and global customers. With deep foundry customer relationships and a robust portfolio of specialised technologies, partnership with UMC is proof of Polar’s capability to be a value-added silicon foundry in specialised technologies focused on power and sensors,” Ken Obuszewski, Vice President of Marketing of Polar, says in a press release.

Oliver Chang, UMC’s senior vice president of global sales, said the arrangement reflects the foundry’s push to broaden its manufacturing footprint.

“This partnership directly addresses our customers’ needs for more made-in-USA chips, reflecting UMC’s dedication to delivering value through innovative solutions and mutually beneficial partnerships.”

The companies did not disclose a timeline for finalising or implementing the collaboration.