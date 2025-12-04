Sivers partners with Doosan to develop Ka-band ESA panels

Swedish firm Sivers Semiconductors has announced a new collaboration with South Korea’s Doosan Corporation, a provider of copper clad laminates (CCL), to develop scalable electronically steerable array (ESA) panels in the Ka-band for satellite communications (SATCOM).

The contract, valued at USD 1.5 million, will fund the design and development of these advanced antenna systems, powered by Sivers’ upcoming broad-market Ka-band SATCOM beamforming integrated circuits (BFICs), Sivers said in a press release.

“Our strategic collaboration with Doosan marks an important milestone for Sivers as we expand our footprint in the global SATCOM market,” said Vickram Vathulya, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. “Our Ka-band BFICs deliver industry-leading efficiency and performance, enabling multi-beam, multi-orbit connectivity that is essential for future SATCOM systems. With the addition of Doosan’s advanced manufacturing and system integration capabilities, our technology can achieve new levels of scalability and reliability in ESA architectures.”

Under the agreement, Sivers will supply its Ka-band SATCOM BFICs, which enable simultaneous multi-beam operation, allowing communication with multiple satellites across multiple orbits. Sivers will also develop the scalable electronically-steered antenna (ESA) panels, leveraging its extensive in-house experience in large-scale antenna array design.

Doosan will lead manufacturing and system testing for the ESA panels, the press release said.