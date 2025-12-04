Micron to exit Crucial consumer business after 29 years

Micron says that it will continue to supply its enterprise memory and storage products to commercial channel customers globally.

“The AI-driven growth in the data center has led to a surge in demand for memory and storage. Micron has made the difficult decision to exit the Crucial consumer business in order to improve supply and support for our larger, strategic customers in faster-growing segments,” said Sumit Sadana, EVP and Chief Business Officer at Micron Technology, in a press release.

The move is part of Micron’s broader portfolio transformation, focusing on core enterprise and commercial segments to align the company with high-growth, profitable markets.

Micron said it plans to mitigate the impact on employees affected by the decision through redeployment opportunities into existing open positions within the company.