Daimler, Torc select Innoviz as LiDAR partner for autonomous trucks

Innoviz Technologies, an Israeli supplier of automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms and complementary software stack, has announced that Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics, a subsidiary of Daimler Truck, have selected Innoviz as its Short-Range LiDAR supplier for series production SAE Level 4 autonomous Class 8 semi-trucks.

Innoviz will supply its InnovizTwo Short-Range LiDAR sensors to support Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics’ autonomous commercial vehicle program. As part of a joint development effort, the companies will collaborate to advance the sensors for commercial trucking applications, according to a media release.

Daimler Truck and Torc Robotics plan to integrate Innoviz’s LiDAR technology into the autonomous Freightliner Cascadia in combination with Torc’s virtual driver as one of several key components enabling Level 4 autonomous trucking. The partnership positions Innoviz’s technology as a critical component in Daimler Truck’s strategy to bring autonomous trucks to market, with deployment planned across highway and regional routes in North America to help fleet operators improve operational efficiency, and enhance road safety, the media release said.

“This partnership with Daimler Truck and Torc represents a significant validation of our technology and our position in the autonomous trucking market,” said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Founder of Innoviz. “The trucking industry demands LiDAR sensors that can perform reliably in the most challenging conditions while delivering the precision and range needed for safe autonomous operation. Our InnovizTwo sensors have demonstrated compliance with these stringent requirements, and we’re excited to support Daimler Truck and Torc in bringing this transformative technology to market.”

“Selecting the right LiDAR partner is fundamental to our autonomous trucking strategy,” said Rakesh Aneja, Head of Corporate Development at Daimler Truck North America. “Innoviz’s proven track record in automotive-grade LiDAR sensors makes them an ideal partner as we advance toward series production. This collaboration brings us closer to delivering autonomous trucks that will reshape the logistics industry.”