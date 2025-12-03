Amprius’ silicon batteries selected by ESAero to power UAVs

US-based battery manufacturer Amprius Technologies has announced that Empirical Systems Aerospace (ESAero), a producer of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) platforms, chose the Amprius SiCore SA08 cell for integration into battery packs powering unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) supporting defense, security, logistics and public safety applications.

Amprius’ high-power cell was selected by ESAero for its ability to significantly increase flight times and payload capacity, which are essential for UAV platforms operating in demanding environments. The SA08 cell is available in volume now, allowing ESAero to accelerate the development and integration of Amprius’ cells into its UAVs, Amprius said in a press release.

“Amprius offered the best combination of advanced battery technology, production readiness, and cost competitiveness to meet the demands of this program,” said Andrew Gibson, CEO and President of ESAero. “Their silicon anode cells deliver the performance and reliability needed to accelerate our path from development to production while setting a new benchmark for what our battery packs can achieve for both our in-house and customer platforms. Amprius’ cells have enabled ESAero to create and maintain industry leading Group I and Group II UAV endurance.”