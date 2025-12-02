Nvidia invest $2 billion in Synopsys

The agreement includes a multiyear collaboration spanning GPU-accelerated simulation, agentic AI technologies and digital twin development, and is accompanied by a USD 2 billion equity investment from Nvidia in Synopsys.

According to the companies, the partnership is designed to address rising engineering challenges, development costs and time-to-market pressures in fields ranging from semiconductors to aerospace, automotive and industrial systems. Synopsys will incorporate Nvidia's CUDA-based accelerated computing, along with AI-Physics technologies, into its portfolio of compute-intensive applications, including chip design, physical verification, molecular and electromagnetic simulation and optical analysis.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang said GPU-accelerated computing is revolutionising design by enabling large-scale simulations and digital twins.

“Our partnership with Synopsys harnesses the power of Nvidia accelerated computing and AI to reimagine engineering and design,” Huang said in a press release.

Synopsys president and CEO Sassine Ghazi emphasised that the complexity and cost of developing next-generation intelligent systems demand engineering solutions with a deeper integration of electronics and physics, accelerated by AI capabilities and compute.