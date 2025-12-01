Peak signs 4.75 GWh contract with Jupiter for sodium-ion BESS

Peak Energy, a US-based company developing low-cost, giga-scale energy storage technology for the grid, has announced a multi-year phased agreement with Jupiter Power, a developer and operator of utility-scale battery energy storage systems.

Under the agreement, Peak Energy will supply up to 4.75GWh of its industry-leading sodium-ion battery energy storage systems (ESS) to Jupiter Power, for deployment between 2027 and 2030, Peak Energy said in a media release.

Peak’s sodium-ion batteries promise less degradation over their lifetime and reduced operations and maintenance costs compared to lithium-ion systems on the market today.

“Deploying the world’s largest sodium-ion energy storage system with one of the nation’s top Independent Power Producers proves that sodium is ready for today and will dominate the future,” said Landon Mossburg, CEO and Co-Founder at Peak Energy. “Jupiter Power has always been on the cutting edge of technology adoption and development, and their team deeply understands the need to invest in and deploy technology solutions that will deliver long-term financial and operational savings to customers.”

“Jupiter Power is excited to support domestic battery energy storage manufacturing as we continue to increase the deployment of firm, dispatchable energy when and where it’s most needed,” said Mike Geier, Jupiter’s Chief Technology Officer. “Peak Energy’s approach to battery innovation is a potential game changer for the industry and we applaud them as a first mover in domestic sodium-ion technology.”

This news comes shortly after Peak Energy launched its proprietary, grid-scale sodium-ion (NFPP) system.

Under the agreement, Peak will deliver approximately 720 MWh of storage in 2027, and includes an option to deliver a further 4 GWh under a capacity reservation spanning 2028-2030. In total, the contract value could exceed USD 500 million.