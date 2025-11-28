Nexperia urges dialogue with Chinese units

The letter, published on November 27, states that Nexperia has repeatedly tried to establish contact via calls, emails, meeting proposals, and formal correspondence, but has received no meaningful response. The company now urges its Chinese units to respond and participate in structured negotiations.

“Nexperia continues to seek a constructive collaboration with Nexperia’s entities in China and has been requesting an open dialogue to find a path forward to restoring the regular supply of goods,” the letter reads.

Nexperia highlights that customers across multiple industries are reporting imminent production halts if deliveries are not resumed. The company also welcomed the Chinese authorities' commitment to facilitate exports from both Nexperia’s own and subcontractor facilities in China.

The letter notes that the next step should involve alignment on corporate governance so that operations can resume under the framework of the company’s global management – and existing intercompany agreements.

Nexperia reaffirmed its willingness to negotiate directly via email or through a neutral third-party mediator to ensure structured talks.

“We expect a timely and substantive response,” the company concluded.