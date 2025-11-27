The new office will operate in partnership with MosaIC, a semiconductor representation firm in Tel Aviv led by Gary Golembo. Under the agreement, MosaIC will represent SignOff Semiconductors sales representative in Israel, supporting customer engagement and business development across the country’s fabless companies, design centres and startups.

SignOff Semiconductors provides a range of development services—from specification through GDSII—covering physical design, DFT, post-silicon bring-up, analog layout and full-chip design. The company also works on advanced technology nodes down to 2nm and offers turnkey execution.

Rakesh Trivedi, chief strategy officer and growth head at SignOff Semiconductors, said the expansion reflects the company's long-term commitment to the Israeli market. He emphasised the potential of pairing Israel’s semiconductor design expertise with India’s engineering resources to accelerate chip development. Strengthening the Israel-India Semiconductor Corridor