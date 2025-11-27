Presto Engineering acquires Garfield Microelectronics

“This acquisition is a clear commitment of Presto Engineering to the future of Europe’s semiconductor ecosystem. It reinforces our ambition to be the largest and most trusted pure-play ASIC leader in Europe, focused on the industrial, medical, communication, aerospace & defence, and smart mobility markets,” said Cédric Mayor, CEO of Presto Engineering, in a press release. “The combination of GFMicro and Presto Engineering will bring customers the best of both design and manufacturing, accelerating their semiconductor innovation journey.”

The GFMicro brand will be retained as “GFMicro by Presto Engineering” and will continue operating from its Stroud and Bristol locations in the UK, leveraging its track record and team. Rod Oldfield, CEO of GFMicro, will assume the role of Vice President for Presto Engineering in the UK.

“With Presto’s backing, GFMicro can accelerate its growth, expand its capabilities, and deliver an unrivalled one-stop shop for customers. Together, we are creating powerful synergies that are defining semiconductor innovation and strengthening global supply chain resilience through combined, end-to-end solutions and expertise” said Rod Oldfield, CEO of GFMicro Ltd.

This acquisition positions Presto Engineering as the go-to partner for OEMs seeking a simple, seamless, and accelerated path from ASIC design to manufacturing - reinforcing its semiconductor technology roadmap and global reach.