Kontron and congatec unite to deliver secure embedded solutions

This integrated approach is designed to simplify and accelerate the development of security and application solutions that comply with IEC 62443.

KontronOS is now available as part of the aReady.COM portfolio. This allows customers to receive application-ready modules with a pre-installed and licensed operating system. The combination of congatec’s hypervisor technology, KontronOS, and KontronAIShield separates mission-critical core functions from IoT components, ensuring maximum system security.

"With KontronOS, we are offering a secure, modular, and standardised platform that will be available across all modules in the long term. It will serve as a foundation for future innovations. At the same time, we are responding quickly to new technological requirements driven by the CRA directive and the evolution of AI. We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with congatec to deliver even more powerful and secure solutions for our customers,” said Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron, in a press release.

Building on the partnership established with Kontron in May 2025, which combines the computer-on-module expertise of both companies, congatec will continue to supply embedded modules for Kontron. Together, the companies are pooling their technological capabilities, giving Kontron access to one of the broadest embedded module portfolios worldwide.