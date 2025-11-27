Kontron and congatec unite to deliver secure embedded solutions
Congatec and Kontron have together announced new modular and secure embedded platforms. At the core of this collaboration is the integration of KontronOS, Kontron’s secure, Linux-based operating system, with congatec’s application-ready aReady.COM hardware and software building blocks.
This integrated approach is designed to simplify and accelerate the development of security and application solutions that comply with IEC 62443.
KontronOS is now available as part of the aReady.COM portfolio. This allows customers to receive application-ready modules with a pre-installed and licensed operating system. The combination of congatec’s hypervisor technology, KontronOS, and KontronAIShield separates mission-critical core functions from IoT components, ensuring maximum system security.
"With KontronOS, we are offering a secure, modular, and standardised platform that will be available across all modules in the long term. It will serve as a foundation for future innovations. At the same time, we are responding quickly to new technological requirements driven by the CRA directive and the evolution of AI. We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with congatec to deliver even more powerful and secure solutions for our customers,” said Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron, in a press release.
Building on the partnership established with Kontron in May 2025, which combines the computer-on-module expertise of both companies, congatec will continue to supply embedded modules for Kontron. Together, the companies are pooling their technological capabilities, giving Kontron access to one of the broadest embedded module portfolios worldwide.
"We are expanding our application-ready embedded computer hardware and software building blocks with the secure KontronOS. This enhancement provides aReady.COM customers with greater flexibility and security. With aReady.COM, customers can bring secure, innovative solutions to market faster, reducing non-recurring engineering costs and total cost of ownership. We are delighted that Kontron is supporting our aReady strategy with KontronOS, and we are excited that this joint solution is now available to our customers,” adds Dominik Ressing, CEO of congatec.