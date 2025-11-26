Safran partners with BEL to produce HAMMER in India

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a government of India owned company, and France’s Safran Electronics and Defence (SED) have signed a Joint Venture Cooperation Agreement (JVCA) for the production of Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (HAMMER) smart precision guided air-to-ground weapon in India.

The agreement formalises the intent expressed in the MoU signed between BEL and SED on February 11, 2025, reaffirming the willingness of both sides to incorporate a potential Joint Venture Company (JVC) in India, according to a press release.

The JVC shall be formed as a private limited company with 50:50 shareholding. It will localise the manufacturing, supply and maintenance of HAMMER to meet the operational needs of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy.

The indigenisation level will progressively increase upto 60 percent with key sub-assemblies, electronics and mechanical parts being manufactured locally. The transfer of production will happen in a phased manner with BEL leading final assembly, testing and quality assurance, the press release said.

HAMMER is a combat-proven, precision-guided weapon system known for its high accuracy and modular design, making it adaptable for multiple platforms, including the Rafale and Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

“The proposed joint venture between BEL and Safran Electronics & Defense will be a major step toward strengthening India’s capabilities in defense manufacturing and achieving self-reliance in advanced weapon systems,” BEL’s Chairman and Managing Director Manoj Jain was quoted as saying in a report by Indian news agency PTI. “It will localise HAMMER production, enable development of future variants and support the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat [Self Reliant India] initiative by reducing import dependence.”