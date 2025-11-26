Global DRAM revenue jumps 30.9% in 3Q25

SK hynix remained the largest DRAM supplier, with revenue of USD 13.75 billion, a 12.4% increase from the previous quarter, while its market share declined slightly to 33.2% amid strong competition. Samsung posted revenue of USD 13.5 billion, a 30.4% increase, maintaining a market share of 32.6%.

Micron, in third place, recorded the highest growth among the top three vendors. Its revenue rose 53.2% quarter-on-quarter to $10.65 billion, and its market share increased by 3.7 percentage points to 25.7%.

Taiwanese DRAM suppliers also saw notable growth. Nanya led the group with an 84% increase in revenue to USD 630 million, supported by higher shipment volumes and average selling prices (ASP). Winbond’s revenue rose 21.4% to USD 220 million, while PSMC’s self-produced consumer DRAM revenue grew 62.8% to USD 33 million. Including foundry revenue, PSMC’s total quarterly growth reached 36%.

Looking ahead, TrendForce expects slower growth in bit shipments in the fourth quarter due to depleted inventories among DRAM suppliers. However, contract prices for both conventional and advanced DRAM, as well as HBM, are anticipated to rise sharply – by 45 to 55% quarter-on-quarter – driven by supply constraints and continued demand from cloud service providers.