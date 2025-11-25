Tokyo Electron completes Tohoku Production and Logistics Centre

Located in Oshu City, Iwate prefecture, the four-story complex spans approximately 58,000 square meters and serves as a hybrid site combining production lines with consolidated logistics operations. TEL said the centre is intended to streamline manufacturing processes, address labour shortages, and strengthen business continuity planning by centralising warehouse functions previously dispersed across the region.

According to the company, the facility is designed to reduce lead times through more efficient production flows and improved coordination between warehousing and assembly operations.

TEL plans to introduce automated warehousing technologies at the site in the near future. The system will incorporate multifunctional robots and automated carriers to move components directly from logistics areas to production lines, where modules for thermal processing and single-wafer deposition systems will be assembled, tested, and packaged.

The company said the centre will support its ability to meet rising global demand driven by digitalisation and decarbonisation trends.

Construction of the facility began in March 2024, with a total project cost of approximately JPY 24 billion, approximately 132.7 million.