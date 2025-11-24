Sivers enters into production partnership with Tachyon

Sweden’s Sivers Semiconductors has announced a mass-production purchase order agreement valued at approximately USD 3 million with Tachyon Networks Inc., a provider of affordable fixed wireless and connectivity solutions, for 28GHz antenna modules.

Sivers’ antenna modules are central to Tachyon’s approach, enabling an affordable, disruptive solution that leverages Tachyon’s extensive mmWave experience to extend high-speed connectivity. The modules incorporate Sivers’ TRB02801 beamforming transceiver, enabling millimeter-wave (mmWave) fixed wireless access (FWA) applications, an emerging transformative platform in mmWave technology, according to a press release.

“Our partnership with Tachyon highlights Sivers’ leadership in the FWA space and demonstrates how our technology can deliver high-speed, reliable mmWave connectivity at scale,” said Harish Krishnaswamy, Managing Director of the Wireless Business Unit, Sivers Semiconductors. “Together, we’re delivering a solution that makes advanced wireless networks more accessible, efficient, and practical for urban, suburban, and enterprise environments that have traditionally been underrepresented.”

Sivers’ TRB02801 delivers a high-performance 28GHz RFIC for mmWave applications, supporting the full 24.25-29.5 GHz range with data rates up to 5 Gbit/s. It features 32-channel beamforming and beam-steering, maximizing signal gain and coverage while maintaining low power consumption, the press release said.

“This collaboration is about more than technology — it’s about unlocking the full potential of the 28GHz band, delivering reliable, high-speed connectivity at a fraction of the cost of traditional approaches,” said Harold Bledsoe, CEO of Tachyon Networks. “Together, we’re creating solutions that are scalable, cost-effective, and practical, bringing advanced mmWave networks to a broader range of users and markets.”

Shipments are scheduled to begin in Q1 2026, with integration and deployment across Tachyon’s network throughout the year. Additional orders are expected in late 2026 to support deployments in 2027 and beyond.