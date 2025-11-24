Phix teams up with Taiwanese firms to advance optical engines

Phix, a Dutch provider of photonics packaging solutions, has partnered with Taiwan-based Ligitek, Liverage and ITRI to develop next-generation high-speed and energy-efficient optical transceivers to address global challenges in data connectivity. This advancement in high-speed optical engines strengthens Netherlands-Taiwan collaboration and prepares new semiconductor packaging innovations for scalable volume manufacturing, Phix said in a press release.

The companies have entered into a collaboration to advance the hybrid integration and packaging of photonic integrated circuits (PICs) for next-generation optical transceiver development.

Ligitek is a provider of premium optoelectronic components and system integration solutions. Liverage is a manufacturer of advanced optical transceiver systems dedicated to the optical communication industry. ITRI (Industrial Technology Research Institute) is an applied technology research institute providing system-level validation and integrated photonics development platforms.

By leveraging hybrid integration, Phix, Ligitek, Liverage, and ITRI are developing novel solutions that combine photonic and electronic ICs on a single substrate, reducing power consumption per bit and improving overall system efficiency, the press release said.

The initiative is jointly supported by Taiwan’s Industrial Development Administration (IDA, MoEA), the Netherlands’ PhotonDelta, the Netherlands Office Taipei (NLOT), and Taiwan Optoelectronic Semiconductor Industry Association (TOSIA).