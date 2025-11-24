Nokia to cut 427 jobs in France amid shift toward AI

The job cuts, part of a broader global restructuring plan announced in 2023, will primarily affect support functions, services, and R&D. The French sites most impacted include Nozay and Massy in the Île-de-France region, as well as Lannion in Brittany, home to many of Nokia’s research positions. Of the planned reductions, 84 jobs will be cut in Lannion, with the remainder at the Nozay and Massy sites.

According to the European Restructuring Monitor (ERM), 141 of the positions to be eliminated are at the managerial level. The decision comes as Nokia seeks to accelerate its strategic shift from traditional mobile phone and telecom infrastructure businesses toward artificial intelligence and hyperscaler markets, which the company views as offering stronger growth prospects.

The reduction will be carried out through a collective voluntary termination agreement.