Lam Research opens $65M Oregon facility to boost R&D

The four-story, 120,000-square-foot Building G will provide up to 700 workspaces for current and future employees and is part of Lam’s multi-year strategy to strengthen facilities near key customers. The expansion is intended to support the growing global semiconductor market, projected to reach USD 1 trillion in the coming years.

"Our continuing growth in the Silicon Forest demonstrates our commitment to our customers, employees, and the communities in which we operate," said Sesha Varadarajan, senior vice president, Global Products Group at Lam Research, in a press release. "The addition of Building G in Tualatin expands one of Lam's essential global hubs for breakthrough semiconductor manufacturing equipment and process development, providing critical capacity for our Oregon workforce and accelerating our capabilities to drive innovations that underpin American leadership in an essential global industry."

Lam Research has been established in Oregon since the late 1990s and now operates multiple sites in Hillsboro, Sherwood, and Tualatin, including manufacturing facilities and R&D labs. The new facility is part of Lam’s broader strategy to deepen its footprint in the Silicon Forest while preparing for the next generation of semiconductor advancements in the AI era.