GF partners with Navitas to strengthen GaN ecosystem in US

GlobalFoundries (GF) and Navitas Semiconductor have announced a long-term strategic partnership to strengthen and accelerate US-based gallium nitride (GaN) technology, design and manufacturing.

Together, the companies will collaborate, develop and deliver advanced solutions for critical applications in high power markets that demand the highest efficiency and power density, including AI datacenters, performance computing, energy and grid infrastructure and industrial electrification, according to a media release.

Navitas has achieved successful GaN deployment in high-volume markets such as mobile fast chargers, consumer, performance computing, electric vehicles, energy storage and industrial devices and is working to accelerate GaN adoption in high power markets.

GF brings decades of experience as a global foundry partner. Through this long-term partnership, GF and Navitas Semiconductor will manufacture next-generation GaN technology at GF’s Burlington, Vermont facility, leveraging the site’s expertise in high-voltage GaN-on-Silicon technology and Navitas Semiconductor’s GaN technology and device expertise. Development is set for early 2026 with production expected to begin later in the year, the media release said.

“GaN is transforming how the world moves power. And this partnership represents a significant step forward for US semiconductor leadership and the deployment of GaN technology to address essential applications,” said Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries. “By joining forces with Navitas, we are enabling a secure and sustainable supply chain for GaN technologies that power the future of AI, energy and industrial innovation.”