Zooming in further: How transistors build a CPU

Inside your smartphone, there are billions of transistors. But how do these tiny switches actually work? And how can they be combined to perform complex tasks?

Transistors are a lot like Lego bricks: simple on their own, but capable of forming intricate structures when assembled together. In this video from Branch Education, we dive into the nanoscopic world of transistors.

These microscopic switches may be simple on their own, but when arranged by the billions, they create the computational architecture that drives everything from smartphones to servers. This video breaks down that transformation step by step — from the behaviour of a single transistor, to the patterns and structures that emerge when thousands of them are connected.

Following how switching elements become logic, and how logic scales into the functional blocks that perform arithmetic and control operations.