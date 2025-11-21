IBM, University of Dayton to jointly research next-gen chip tech

IBM and the University of Dayton have announced an agreement for the joint research and development of next-generation semiconductor technologies and materials. The collaboration aims to advance critical technologies for the age of AI including AI hardware, advanced packaging, and photonics, according to a media release.

To support the collaboration, IBM will contribute state-of-the-art semiconductor equipment to the University of Dayton for a new semiconductor nanofabrication facility on the university’s campus. With a planned completion in early 2027, the facility will serve as a hub for advanced semiconductor research and workforce development, providing hands-on, lab-to-fab learning opportunities for University of Dayton students and researchers.

Additionally, the research initiatives under this agreement will be guided by a dedicated University of Dayton faculty member and IBM Technical Leader, giving students and researchers the opportunity to work side-by-side with industry and academic experts, the media release said.

“Deepening our relationship with IBM with this research collaboration will help position UD as a leader in semiconductor and emerging technology research and enable our faculty and students to conduct groundbreaking work,” said Eric F. Spina, President, University of Dayton. “I’m grateful to IBM for their state-of-the-art equipment contributions estimated at over $10M which will position us to educate the next generation of talented engineers trained for the modern economy.”

“This collaboration continues IBM’s tradition of bringing together industry and academia to fuel innovation,” said James Kavanaugh, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, IBM. “Students and researchers at the University of Dayton will have exciting opportunities to contribute to the next wave of chip and hardware breakthroughs that are essential for the AI era.”

This agreement builds on a longstanding relationship between IBM and the University of Dayton, which currently work together as part of the University of Dayton’s Digital Transformation Center and as members of the AI Alliance, which IBM helped launch in 2023.