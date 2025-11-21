Circuits Integrated expands to UK to develop satellite chipsets

Greek semiconductor design company Circuits Integrated has joined Space South Central, one of the UK’s largest regional space clusters, to strengthen its ties with the UK’s growing semiconductor and space manufacturing sectors.

The company, which specialises in advanced integrated circuit (IC), antenna-in-package (AiP) and system-in-package (SiP) design, will establish its first UK presence at Surrey Research Park, expanding its R&D operations to support development of next-generation chip technology for space and defence communications, according to a press release.

Circuits Integrated’s UK expansion centres on Kythrion, its flagship chipset platform designed to improve the performance, efficiency, and sustainability of flat panel antennas used in satellite communications and related dual-use applications.

The technology integrates compound (III-V) semiconductors such as gallium arsenide (GaAs) or gallium nitride (GaN) with silicon within a 3D system-in-package structure. This significantly reduces antenna size, weight, power, and cost by more than 60% compared with conventional designs.

The result is a more compact, efficient and robust platform for satellite and defence applications, capable of supporting the next wave of high-throughput communications networks in low-Earth orbit (LEO) and beyond, the press release said.

“Establishing our UK base within the Space South Central cluster is a very exciting moment for the company. The region offers a world-class mix of semiconductor expertise, manufacturing capability, and academic strength,” Carl McMahon, Chief Commercial Officer at Circuits Integrated, said. “By integrating into this ecosystem, we can accelerate the commercialisation of our Kythrion technology and play our part in advancing the UK’s semiconductor and space sectors.”

“By locating within the Space South Central cluster, Circuits Integrated gains direct access to one of the UK’s most vibrant innovation communities, linking its advanced design expertise with leading research institutions and commercial partners across space, defence, and communications,” Dr Paolo Fioravanti, Circuits Integrated CEO, said.

“Circuits Integrated’s arrival reflects our growing strength in semiconductor innovation for the space and defence sectors,” Tobias Marchant, International Partnership Manager for Space South Central, said. “The company’s integration of compound semiconductor and silicon technologies supports the UK’s ambition to build sovereign, sustainable capability in critical communications and sensing technologies.”