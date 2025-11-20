Alter launches US semiconductor testing facility in Minnesota

The 14,000-square-foot facility, which includes a 4,000-square-foot class 10,000 clean room, is equipped with advanced testing equipment that meets the highest industry standards. Alter US aims to establish itself as a leading US outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) provider, offering end-to-end solutions for mission-critical applications. Services include wafer testing, final testing, up-screening, qualification, radiation testing, and technology analysis.

“Minnesota fits perfectly with our plans to focus on complex microelectronic components in high-reliability and medium volume markets. We are eager to leverage our extensive experience from our European sites, which will significantly benefit our US customers,” said Luis Gómez, CEO of Alter, in a press release

The expansion comes amid growing US demand for semiconductor testing, driven by advanced packaging, artificial intelligence, photonics, and domestic chip manufacturing initiatives under the CHIPS Act. As circuit designs increase in complexity and reliability standards tighten, back-end testing is critical for ensuring product quality, yield, and supply chain stability.

The facility also strengthens Minnesota’s semiconductor and microelectronics ecosystem by providing essential back-end capabilities such as testing, packaging, and integration of chips into final products.