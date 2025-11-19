The initiative focuses on advanced packaging and heterogeneous integration of electronic components and systems.

The “Lab-in-Fab” model enables, according to the partner, efficient development of new processes and technologies in the fields of MEMS, microfluidics, photonics, and heterogeneous integration, and their direct transfer into manufacturing. By linking Fraunhofer ENAS’s research expertise with X-Fab’s industrial capabilities, the partners aim to reduce the time required to scale new technologies to volume production.

Prof. Dr. Harald Kuhn, director of Fraunhofer ENAS, said the model allows a smoother transition from prototyping to series production, helping customers respond faster to changing market demands. Volker Herbig, X-Fab's vice president for Microsystems, added that the collaboration enables tailored solutions to be developed and deployed more quickly, strengthening customer competitiveness.

The partnership builds on a long-standing relationship and complementary strengths, with previous projects including MEMS design, TSV modules for 3D integration, and integration of noble metal deposition and structuring into foundry process chains.

A current pilot involves transferring a complex packaging process for high-precision MEMS sensors in the automotive sector, now offered globally as a high-volume foundry service.

The collaboration is also connected to European initiatives such as the APECS pilot line, supporting the development of advanced packaging and heterogeneous integration technologies.