Azimuth AI, Cyient launch ‘India’s first-gen IP powered silicon chip’

Azimuth AI, a next-generation embedded silicon company, and Cyient Semiconductors, a Hyderabad-headquartered provider of custom ASIC/ASSP solutions, have announced the launch of ARKA GKT-1 — India’s first-generation intelligent-power platform-on-a-chip designed for high-efficiency edge AI and smart energy applications.

Developed collaboratively by Azimuth AI — which has offices in Sacramento, USA, and Hyderabad, India — and Cyient Semiconductors, ARKA GKT-1 integrates multi core custom computing, advanced analog sensing, memory and intelligent power management into a single, highly energy-efficient SoC.

Designed for smart utilities, advanced metering, battery management, smart cities and industrial automation, it brings real-time intelligence to the edge while maintaining exceptionally low power consumption, Cyient said in a press release.

This first-generation platform is built on Azimuth’s Software-Defined Silicon architecture, combined with Cyient Semiconductors’ mixed-signal, power, and low-energy ASIC expertise.

“The ARKA GKT-1 showcases India’s capability to design and develop world-class semiconductor technologies for critical global industries,” Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s Minister for Electronics & IT, said. “This milestone reflects our nation’s accelerating progress toward self-reliance, advanced manufacturing, and leadership in next-generation chip innovation.”

“Cyient Semiconductors’ silicon engineering strength, combined with Azimuth AI’s groundbreaking architecture, has produced a globally competitive, energy-efficient chip tailored for the world’s most demanding edge applications,” Krishna Bodanapu, Executive Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, Cyient Semiconductors, said. “This program exemplifies true custom ASIC turnkey solution, where we collaborate with innovative companies like Azimuth AI to develop cutting edge products taking on design through fab, OSAT management, and final chip delivery.”