Zuppa partners with Eighth Dimension to advance swarm drone tech

Zuppa, an Indian manufacturer of cybersecure autopilots for intelligent unmanned systems, has signed an MoU with Eighth Dimension, a Germany-based deep-tech startup specializing in advanced AI algorithms for autonomous systems.

The collaboration aims to develop next-generation AI-based teaming algorithms for swarm drones, along with real-time, context-based object recognition and identification capabilities across Zuppa’s existing UAV offerings, Zuppa said, according to a report by Businessline.

Zuppa, a Chennai-based company, specializes in advanced UAV systems, smart sensors, and intelligent control software for defense, industrial, and enterprise applications.

“By joining forces with Eighth Dimension, we’re taking a significant step toward the future of autonomous aerial intelligence,” said Venkatesh Sai, Founder and Technical Director at Zuppa, according to a report by Indian Startup News. “Their expertise in distributed AI systems and real-time context learning complements our focus on rugged, field-proven UAV platforms. Together, we aim to redefine what swarm coordination and situational awareness can achieve in both defense and industrial applications.”