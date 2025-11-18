Zuppa partners with Eighth Dimension to advance swarm drone tech
The collaboration aims to develop next-generation AI-based teaming algorithms for swarm drones, along with real-time, context-based object recognition and identification capabilities across Zuppa’s existing UAV offerings.
Zuppa, an Indian manufacturer of cybersecure autopilots for intelligent unmanned systems, has signed an MoU with Eighth Dimension, a Germany-based deep-tech startup specializing in advanced AI algorithms for autonomous systems.
Zuppa, a Chennai-based company, specializes in advanced UAV systems, smart sensors, and intelligent control software for defense, industrial, and enterprise applications.
“By joining forces with Eighth Dimension, we’re taking a significant step toward the future of autonomous aerial intelligence,” said Venkatesh Sai, Founder and Technical Director at Zuppa, according to a report by Indian Startup News. “Their expertise in distributed AI systems and real-time context learning complements our focus on rugged, field-proven UAV platforms. Together, we aim to redefine what swarm coordination and situational awareness can achieve in both defense and industrial applications.”
“Zuppa’s deep experience in UAV design and deployment perfectly aligns with our mission to bring AI-enabled autonomy to real-world systems,” said Eighth Dimension’s founder Dr. Gaganpreet Singh, according to a report by Entrepreneur India. “This partnership bridges European AI innovation with Indian engineering strength, unlocking new potential for scalable intelligent aerial systems.”