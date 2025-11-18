Evertiq spoke with Amir Sherman, Head of Sales and Business Development for Europe, and Tim Park, responsible for strategic marketing at DeepX. Both emphasised that the company’s mission is rooted in a simple belief: the future of AI depends on energy efficiency, privacy and on-premise processing.

The limits of the cloud

According to Park, the acceleration of AI adoption over the past two years has revealed a fundamental constraint.

“Once ChatGPT launched, everyone started using AI but cloud processing comes with problems, especially privacy,” he told Evertiq. “Everyone wants to keep their own data and run their own AI models on their own devices. That era is coming very fast.”

He also points out that cloud expansion has an energy cost that many regions simply cannot absorb.

“You have to build a lot of data centres, and that means you need enormous electricity. In Europe and many other countries, you cannot just build new nuclear power plants. So if we want AI to be accessible for everyone, we must focus on low-power, on-premise AI.”

Performance without compromise

DeepX positions itself as a company that refuses to choose between power efficiency and high compute throughput — two parameters often treated as mutually exclusive.

“We don’t offset the two things,” Park says. “Our CEO always says the same: Apple tried to do everything at once — low power and high performance. And that’s what we do too. We don’t give up anything.”

He highlights a benchmark DeepX uses when talking to customers.

“Just remember this: 25 TOPS in less than 5 watts. That’s our first chip. And the next generation will also stay under 5 watts — but with generative AI on the edge.”

Sherman adds: “This is the message to customers: super-low power, and nobody else is able to do it.”

Building a European footprint

DeepX’s interest in Europe is not theoretical. Sherman explains that the company has already begun expanding through local partnerships.

“Europe is totally different from other regions — many countries, many ecosystems. That’s why over the last year we’ve been collaborating with partners across different regions, including here in Poland,” he tells Evertiq.

At Evertiq Expo Warsaw, DeepX formally announced a cooperation with a Polish hardware partner producing boards, SOMs and ready-made solutions integrating DeepX technology.

“We are already winning customers in Europe,” Sherman notes. “And when we meet companies focused on production, we tell them clearly: if you need our models produced in Europe, we are able to do it. We are very open-minded, and the world is becoming global. Supporting Europe is something we take seriously.”

Why Edge AI is becoming essential

For DeepX, the case for on-device AI goes far beyond privacy or energy costs — it is about enabling use cases that cloud systems cannot support.

Park is direct: “Most people now cannot live without ChatGPT. But cloud is limited. We cannot live without AI — but we must be able to live without the cloud.”

He argues that once compute moves directly to devices, every industry gains new freedom to innovate while cutting power consumption.

“This is the only way to sustain the AI industry,” he says. “We are not here just to make money. We want to help drive a new era that transforms our life.”

Sherman gives a concrete example: factory automation.

“In manufacturing, the factory cannot connect to the Internet. It’s not allowed. They run their own IT and OT systems,” he explains. “That’s why automation and robotics companies, where cloud AI is not relevant, are coming to us.”

He describes two types of customer demand:

training AI models on-premise so that data never leaves the facility;

deploying DeepX technology at the edge for robotics, AMRs, robotic arms and industrial systems.

“The world is moving very fast,” he says. “And these companies need solutions that can move with it.”

A new direction for AI hardware

DeepX’s message at Evertiq Expo Warsaw was clear: AI will not be powered solely by giant data centres — it will be powered by billions of small, efficient, private compute units built directly into devices.

In that vision, Europe is not just a market; it is a strategic region where energy constraints, industrial specialisation and privacy regulations make Edge AI not just attractive, but necessary.

And as Sherman concludes, “We are here to support Europe — and we are ready.”

Evertiq Expo will return to Warsaw on 22 October 2026, offering another opportunity to gather the voices and innovators who, like DeepX, are quietly but decisively shaping the next chapter of Europe’s electronics and AI landscape.