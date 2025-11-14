BAE, Turkish Aerospace to collaborate on uncrewed air systems

BAE Systems and Turkish Aerospace have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic alliance to explore opportunities to collaborate on the development of uncrewed air systems (UAS).

The agreement will see experts from aerospace and defence company Turkish Aerospace work together with BAE Systems’ combat air experts to explore common opportunities on uncrewed systems, according to a media release.

“We see this as the start of a deep and meaningful alliance between our two organisations, each bringing complementary skills and capabilities to the table and a strong portfolio of uncrewed assets which we can leverage and combine to create a range of compelling and cost-effective solutions,” said Dave Holmes, Managing Director, BAE Systems FalconWorks division.