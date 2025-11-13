Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Jarfalla-facility-2025
© Silex Microsystems
Business |

Silex Microsystems confirms – evaluating IPO

The board of Swedish MEMS foundry, Silex Microsystems, has announced that the company is exploring the possibility of a future initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm.

According to a press release, the board has initiated a process to assess the conditions for a potential listing, but no final decision has been made.

The company emphasises that any IPO would depend on several factors, including market conditions, and that there is no guarantee that a listing will take place.

Silex notes that a more diversified shareholder base and a Nasdaq Stockholm listing could support the company’s continued expansion.

Ad
Load more news
© 2025 Evertiq AB November 06 2025 6:43 pm V25.4.5-1