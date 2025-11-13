COGD highlights strategies to combat obsolescence risks

The COGD Obsolescence Forum will take place on November 21 at the “PCB & EMS Speakers Corner” in during productronica in Munich.

COGD honorary chairman Axel Wagner warned that rising component discontinuations, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory pressures make strategic obsolescence management essential for long-term industrial competitiveness.

"Unfortunately, many manufacturers of industrial equipment and systems are still unaware of the growing importance of highly efficient, proactive obsolescence management for business success, even though up to 50 percent of the total costs incurred over the entire product life cycle of particularly durable equipment and systems can already be directly or indirectly linked to various types of obsolescence," says Wagner in a press release.

Among the forum’s presentations are: btv technologies, which will outline certified long-term storage and digital traceability solutions. Eichler will introduce a three-stage obsolescence management model for maintenance operations. FMD (Research Factory Microelectronics Germany) will showcase the APECS pilot line for reproducing obsolete components and strengthening European technology sovereignty. HTV Alter Technology will discuss long-term preservation methods for extending component lifespans. Sourceability will highlight knowledge loss as a critical, often overlooked, obsolescence risk.